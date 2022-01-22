National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at next month’s Winter Games in Beijing.

Many NOCs said they will provide their athletes and staff with temporary devices to avert security risks and combat any surveillance during the Games, which take place in China from Feb. 4 to 20.

“It should be assumed that every text, email, online visit and application access can be monitored or compromised,” the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in an advisory.

It suggested using rental or disposable laptops and phones while in Beijing or wiping all data from personal devices before and after traveling to China. It also recommended that members install virtual private networks (VPNs) on devices before leaving the United States.

Despite safeguards in place to protect their systems and data, there should be “no expectation of data security or privacy while operating in China,” the USOPC added.

China hopes to pull off a successful, coronavirus-free Games that will burnish its international reputation.

But the run-up has been fraught with political controversies including diplomatic boycotts over Beijing’s rights record and worries about the safety of tennis star Peng Shuai, who was not seen for weeks after accusing a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

Now concerns are focusing on whether the tens of thousands of foreign athletes, dignitaries and media workers will be safe from China’s vast array of surveillance tools.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it has advised members to consider leaving personal devices at home and be extra diligent since the Games presented “a unique opportunity for cybercrime.”

The Swiss and Swedish committees will also provide new devices to their delegations and have briefed them on measures they can take against cybersecurity.

“We also provide information to athletes about the situation in China in cooperation with the organization Civil Rights Defenders, so that the athletes can make their own decision about how to use personal equipment during the Olympics,” the Swedish committee said.

The British Olympic Association said it had given athletes and staff practical advice with regards to taking their personal devices to Beijing and would provide temporary devices to those who wanted them.

Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported last week that the country’s Olympic committee will equip its team members with unused devices.

Some other countries are less concerned about cybersecurity matters in Beijing, however.

The NOCs of Slovenia and Slovakia said they will not be offering temporary devices to team members, while Croatia’s NOC said it will let its delegation take their own devices and Serbia said it was planning no additional cybersecurity measures.

Earlier this week, researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said a virus-monitoring app all attendees must use was found to have a “simple but devastating” encryption flaw that could allow personal data, including health information and voice messages, to leak.

Citizen Lab said it notified Beijing organizers of the issues in early December, but received no reply.

“China has a history of undermining encryption technology to perform political censorship and surveillance,” researcher Jeffrey Knockel wrote.

“As such, it is reasonable to ask whether the encryption in this app was intentionally sabotaged for surveillance purposes or whether the defect was born of developer negligence.” Canberra-based cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0 also warned in a recent report that official Games software — including a VPN and an anti-virus product — from two of the event’s Chinese tech sponsors could potentially collect troves of user data without their knowledge.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Organising Committee told AFP that the allegations “have zero evidence and concerns are totally unnecessary,” adding that “relevant information is only used for the Olympic and Winter Olympic Games.”

The International Olympic Committee has also dismissed the Citizen Lab claims, citing assessments from two unnamed cybersecurity organizations which “confirmed that there are no critical vulnerabilities.”

China maintains the world’s most sophisticated digital tools to monitor and censor the internet for its citizens, keeping the online world behind a “Great Firewall” and blocking major Western platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

It has previously provided uncensored internet access to guests at international events on Chinese soil.

The IOC has said China will give athletes and accredited foreign journalists uncensored internet access through Wi-Fi networks and official SIM cards.

State-owned China Unicom will provide 5G data SIM cards to incoming foreign journalists, according to an article on the news site of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

But analysts fear such Wi-Fi networks could still pose potential cybersecurity threats to users, such as surveillance and personal data theft.

It is common practice for foreign diplomats to leave behind personal phones when visiting China on work trips for the same reasons.

“It would be a good assumption that connecting to public Wi-Fi in the bubble is not safe — that the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security could have access to the data,” said Adam Segal, a cybersecurity expert at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Robert Potter, co-founder of Internet 2.0, agreed that caution was reasonable, saying that “the surveillance state does not have an exception clause for athletes.”

“Uncensored does not mean unmonitored,” he said. “I don’t know of anyone who has entered China who has not been subject to some level of electronic surveillance.”