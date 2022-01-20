“Today … the first game in the Winter Olympics … begins!”

The shout rings through a coterie of onlookers by a frozen pond as 12 men, in helmets and other hockey gear, take position on a makeshift rink under a pale sun and sapphire sky.

On the unscripted prompt, the referee drops the puck onto the grey, marbled ice and hurries to one side. A hunched-over forward slaps it towards his right-winger, who, alas, misses the pass — a blunder quickly exploited by the opponents.

The men, amateur players in the rust-belt city of Anshan in northeast China, are mostly in their 50s and 60s, their passion for the sport in sharp contrast to wider indifference.

That lack of interest is aggravated by the unremarkable men’s hockey team that is to compete for China in the Beijing Games next month. No one is expecting a “Miracle on Ice” moment like at the 1980 Winter Olympics, when a group of college amateurs from the United States beat the traditionally dominant Soviets.

The Chinese team, ranked No. 32 globally, was allowed to play at the Beijing Games by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) only after lengthy deliberation over its relative proficiency.

For the Anshan players, though, hockey has never been about smashing Olympic records or playing in an elite league.

Many have been friends for more than three decades. They come from all walks of life. Some are blue-collar workers, a few are civil servants, one is a police officer and others are retirees, like the boss of the league, Chu Cequn.

“They enjoy coming together to play,” said Chu, 70, who stopped playing three years ago but still occasionally referees.

“And we enjoy dueling with equally ‘old’ teams from the nearby cities of Liaoyang, Shenyang and Dalian,” he said.

Two teams compete on a makeshift ice rink on a frozen lake in Anshan, China, on Jan. 2. | REUTERS

Chu has organized pond hockey games for a long time, outlasting institutional support given by state-owned “iron rice bowl” enterprises in the region, as northeast China’s heavy industry went from boom to bust.

China has no professional league, and Chu’s favorite team is the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. No NHL players, however, will be competing at the Beijing Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns.

With no operating indoor rinks in Anshan, the league uses public spaces — playing on frozen ponds and lakes in city parks.

“I’ve all the measurements in my head as we set up the rink,” said Chu, who started playing at age 30 when he enrolled at a university in 1980 after the Cultural Revolution.

“We begin by determining the center-point of the rink,” he said. “After that, we board up the perimeter with a total of 80 wooden boards, each either 1.8-meters or 2.4-meters long,” he said.

Once the rink is in place, team members take turns scraping its surface each day to rid it of impurities and dirt.

The surface then needs to be flooded with water pulled from the pond by a generator pump. The weather, at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), does the rest.

“We don’t have an indoor place, so we just play for 50, 60 days outside, every year,” said Li Bingru, 68, who plays both defense and winger.

“When on the ice, I feel 20 years younger.”