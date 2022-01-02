Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany – Ryoyu Kobayashi followed up his success in the first Four Hills event with a victory on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen as he seeks to emulate his clean-sweep of three years ago.
The 25-year-old edged out Germany’s Markus Eisenbichler by just two-tenths of a point (291.2 to 291) after the two jumps performed in front of no spectators due to Covid-19 protocols.
Kobayashi — who won the first leg in Oberstdorf last Wednesday — increased his lead in the tournament standings to 13.2 points over Norway’s Marius Lindvik with Lovro Kos of Slovenia 17.7 points adrift.
The ski jumpers move on to the Austrian city of Innsbruck for the third leg on January 4.
