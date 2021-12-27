Norway’s two-time Olympic cross country champion Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg will miss the chance to go for a third title in Beijing next year due to health reasons, the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old — who won sprint team gold with Marit Bjoergen in 2014 and the relay title in 2018 — returned to the circuit this season after missing the last campaign due to poor health.

Despite being part of a victorious Norwegian relay team at the World Cup meet in Ruka, Finland, the federation felt she was not up to the demands of the Games.

“After assessing the state of her health following the first races it shows she is unable to handle the race schedule,” the federation said in a statement.

“Ingvild must therefore once again take a long rest, which means the Olympics (February 4-20) sadly will come too early for her.”

Oestberg — individual sprint silver medalist in 2014 — said it was a cruel blow.

“I have worked hard and done my best,” she said.

“I felt good and enjoyed being back on the skis.

“My dreams are broken, but all I can do is look ahead.”