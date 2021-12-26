Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Saturday.

“Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19,” the club tweeted.

Gerrard will miss the Boxing Day match at home against Chelsea and Tuesday’s visit to Leeds, if that game goes ahead.

Aston Villa’s last game, at home against Burnley, was postponed shortly before kickoff on Dec. 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa camp.

On Wednesday, Gerrard said it would be a “nightmare” if his club had to tackle two matches in two days with just 14 players available. Everyone at the club was anxious about potential infection, he added.

“We had a situation at the weekend where one of the players was reluctant to get out of his car because he had some symptoms and he’s got a young family, and you can totally understand his view in his situation,” Gerrard said.

“No one wants to get this virus. Everyone wants to protect their own families. This is our job and your priority is always going to be your family, of course it is.”