Ryoyu Kobayashi finished second in Saturday’s World Cup ski jumping round in Switzerland, falling just short in his bid for consecutive titles.

After capturing his 21st World Cup crown last weekend in Germany, the 25-year-old narrowly lost to overall World Cup leader Karl Geiger in a closely fought final in Engelberg.

The 28-year-old Geiger, a member of Germany’s silver medal-winning large hill team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, totaled 287.4 points, finishing just 0.8 point ahead of Kobayashi. Slovenia’s Timi Zajc was third, 4.8 behind the winner.

Kobayashi registered the best jump of the final on his second attempt, soaring 140.5 meters and earning 145.9 points.

Geiger’s victory was his second of the season and the 11th of his career. He leads the overall World Cup with 514 points, with Kobayashi second at 396.

Kobayashi became the first Japanese man to reach 20 World Cup ski jumping titles with his win in Ruka, Finland, on Nov. 27.