Mercedes withdrew its appeal against Max Verstappen’s title-winning victory in Abu Dhabi, with team boss Toto Wolff fearing Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the controversial conclusion to the Formula One season.

Mercedes dropped its protest on Thursday following a decision by motor racing chiefs to undertake a “detailed analysis” of a race that had, according to Wolff, “robbed” Hamilton of an unprecedented eighth world title.

Although he had yet to receive assurances Hamilton will return next season for another shot at making Formula One history Wolff stated: “As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he’s at the peak of his game.”

Both Wolff and Hamilton boycotted Thursday evening’s gala dinner at the FIA’s Paris headquarters.

Red Bull’s Verstappen took his first drivers’ title when he sped past the seven-time British champion on the final lap on Sunday.

The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out Hamilton’s seemingly unassailable lead.

Race director Michael Masi then decided to withdraw the safety car for the final lap, effectively turning the world championship into a one-lap shootout.

Verstappen had a huge advantage as he was using fresher tires and made it count.

The furious Mercedes team had two immediate appeals dismissed by the stewards then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision, which it was required to trigger by Thursday evening.

The team has now issued a lengthy statement announcing it is drawing a line under the issue.

Mercedes said it made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with the FIA, the world motor sports governing body, over establishing clarity for future racing scenarios.

“We welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1,” Mercedes said in a statement.

“We also welcome that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 — for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”

Hamilton, 36, and his Dutch rival started the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix even on points, turning it into a winner-take-all showdown and the British driver appeared to be cruising to victory before the late drama.

Mercedes, which sealed its eighth consecutive constructors’ title, said it initially appealed against the result in the interest of “sporting fairness.”

Wolff stressed that Mercedes’ appeals were not aimed at Verstappen and Red Bull, but the FIA’s “random” use of the rulebook.

“This situation has nothing to do with Max.

“He is a worthy champion. his driving is exceptional and Red Bull are fierce competitors and I have the greatest respect for the people working there.

“But you can imagine not only for him (Hamilton) but also for us as a team it was terrible to be confronted with a decision that decided the outcome of the world championship.

“But neither him nor us wanted to win the world championship in the court room.”