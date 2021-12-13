Ryoyu Kobayashi won the Klingenthal leg of the FIS ski jumping World Cup on Sunday in just his second competition since coming off the list of jumpers to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kobayashi finished on top in Germany with jumps of 129.5 meters and 139 meters, earning 262.8 points and finishing ahead of five Norwegians. Daniel Andre Tande took second and Marius Lindvik the last podium place.

“I hadn’t been in top form, but I finally put together a good performance,” Kobayashi said. “I knew I would win if I didn’t make any mistakes (on my second jump).”

The victory was the 21st of his career.

The 25-year-old revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 only a day after his historic 20th victory at the World Cup in Ruka, Finland, on Nov. 27, a win that made him the first Japanese man to complete that feat.

According to the FIS, Kobayashi was asymptomatic but was asked to isolate nonetheless.

Kobayashi said on Twitter that he had already been infected with COVID-19 in June and that he has been fully vaccinated.

He finished seventh in the first of two World Cups in Klingenthal on Saturday.

