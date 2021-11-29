Japan’s third-ranked Kenichi Ogawa became the new International Boxing Federation super featherweight champion on Saturday after beating second-ranked Azinga Fuzile of South Africa in a unanimous decision.

Ogawa won a world title bout in the same category in December 2017 but it was declared a no contest after he tested positive for banned substances. He was suspended for a year by the Japan Boxing Commission before making his return in February 2019.

The victory at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York improved Ogawa’s career record to 26 wins, 18 by knockout against one loss and one draw. Fuzile dropped to 15-2 with nine KOs.