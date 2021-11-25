The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year free agent contract with left-handed hitter Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported Wednesday.

The deal involving the 29-year-old first baseman and outfielder is reportedly worth $4 million and is pending a physical.

Tsutsugo signed with the Pirates in August, after spending time with both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the 2021 season. With Pittsburgh, Tsutsugo batted .268 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games.

In 132 games in his two-year major league career, Tsutsugo has posted an average of .209 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Before he moved to MLB in 2020, Tsutsugo played 10 seasons for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, where he was a five-time All-Star and three-time Central League Best of Nine Award recipient.