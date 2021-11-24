Major League Baseball announced its third annual All-MLB teams Tuesday, with Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani making the first team as a designated hitter and second as a pitcher.

The 27-year-old, who won the American League MVP Award unanimously last week, was a top hitter and a strong starting pitcher for the Angels in the 2021 season. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the National League MVP, also made the first team.

Ohtani is the first player to make the All-MLB cut in more than one position in the same season. He is also the second Japanese All-MLB selection since Yu Darvish, then pitching for the Chicago Cubs, became the first last year.

MLB introduced the All-MLB Team in 2019 to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big-league season, complementing the All-Star Game selections that are awarded just past the season’s halfway point.

The All-MLB first team and second teams are comprised of 16 players each — one player at each infield position and designated hitter, plus three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relievers.

The players are chosen in a process that is split 50-50 between a fan vote and an expert panel.