Ryo Ishikawa was handed a one-month suspension by the Japan Golf Tour Organization on Monday after he admitted to breaking quarantine rules following his return from a trip to the United States.
The 30-year-old pro golfer, the Japanese tour’s leading money winner in 2009, also had his resignation as vice chairman and board member accepted after the story of him breaching the 14-day quarantine period was first reported in early November.
Ishikawa was photographed by a tabloid entering a golf lodge after a round on a course in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Oct. 27, only days after he returned from California where he took part in a Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event.
“I’m resigning with regret for having caused such a situation,” Ishikawa said in a statement. “I take the penalty sincerely and will try not to repeat the same kind of behavior.”
The suspension means he will miss all three of this season’s remaining tournaments.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.