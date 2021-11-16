Ryo Ishikawa was handed a one-month suspension by the Japan Golf Tour Organization on Monday after he admitted to breaking quarantine rules following his return from a trip to the United States.

The 30-year-old pro golfer, the Japanese tour’s leading money winner in 2009, also had his resignation as vice chairman and board member accepted after the story of him breaching the 14-day quarantine period was first reported in early November.

Ishikawa was photographed by a tabloid entering a golf lodge after a round on a course in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Oct. 27, only days after he returned from California where he took part in a Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event.

“I’m resigning with regret for having caused such a situation,” Ishikawa said in a statement. “I take the penalty sincerely and will try not to repeat the same kind of behavior.”

The suspension means he will miss all three of this season’s remaining tournaments.