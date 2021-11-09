Four athletes and six staffers of Japan’s national speed skating team have tested positive for coronavirus while attending a training camp in Inzell, Germany, the Japan Skating Federation said Tuesday.

The national governing body for skating said those infected, who were not identified, went into a seven-day quarantine following German public health guidelines.

The team had left Japan late last month to train in Germany ahead of the first event on the World Cup circuit this season to be held Nov. 12-14 in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

The COVID-19 tests required for entry into Poland were performed on the national team members on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

A total of 22 skaters and 13 staff members were a part of the international training tour. Individuals who had negative test results will compete in the long track World Cup event at Arena Lodowa as scheduled.

Quota spots for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will be determined by the results from the four World Cup events to be contested through mid-December in Europe and North America.