Midfielder Kanya Fujimoto opened his account for the season in the Portuguese top flight on Sunday, netting for Gil Vicente in a 2-1 win away against Maritimo.

The former Japan youth international, on loan from J. League second-division side Tokyo Verdy, struck the opener in the 28th minute at Estadio da Madeira, finding the net off the gloves of Maritimo ‘keeper Paulo Victor.

The hosts equalized through midfielder Xadas at the end of the first half before Brazilian defender Lucas sealed the three points for Gil Vicente in the 67th minute.

Playing his second season in Portugal, the 22-year-old Fujimoto is on loan until the end of the current campaign.

In the German Bundesliga, Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo and center back Hiroki Ito were on the wrong side of a 4-1 rout away to Augsburg.

In the Belgian top flight, winger Kaoru Mitoma helped Royale Union Saint-Gilloise extend its win streak to four with a 4-0 victory at Ghent.