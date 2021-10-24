Kazuma Kaya, the Tokyo Olympic men’s pommel horse bronze medalist, added world silver medalist on the apparatus to his resume on Saturday, as Japan teammate Kazuki Minami took second in the floor exercise.

On the sixth day at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, Kaya scored 14.900 points and finished in a tie for second with China’s Weng Hao behind the 15.266 scored by gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States.

Minami scored 14.766 behind Italy’s Nicola Bartolini’s 14.800. Emil Soravuo of Finland was third.

Japan’s six-time world all-around champion Kohei Uchimura will compete in Sunday’s horizontal bar final, while Tokyo Olympic all-around champion and world all-around silver medalist Daiki Hashimoto will compete in parallel bars.

In Sunday’s women’s apparatus competition, Tokyo Olympic floor bronze medalist Mai Murakami will compete in that event and the balance beam.