Chiba – Takashi Ogino singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the pennant-chasing Chiba Lotte Marines to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Saturday afternoon.
The win at Zozo Marine Stadium reduced the second-place Marines’ magic number to clinch their first Pacific League pennant in 16 years to four. They trail the Orix Buffaloes by a half-game but have five games remaining compared to Orix’s one.
With no outs and the bases loaded against Fighters closer Toshihiro Sugiura (2-3), Ogino smashed a ball through the infield to end it and was drenched with water in celebration by his teammates.
“I don’t have much experience to win it on a walk-off. It’s cold enough today, so right now I’m chilled to the bone,” Ogino said. “This thing isn’t over. We have some tough fights ahead of us.”
Third-inning RBI doubles by Shogo Nakamura and Leonys Martin gave the hosts a 3-0 lead. Marines rookie Roki Sasaki allowed two runs over six innings while striking out 11. He gave up four hits and walked one.
After a scoreless inning from reliever Yuki Kuniyoshi, the Fighters tied it in the eighth against reliever Chihaya Sasaki.
Right fielder Hiromi Oka robbed the Fighters of a leadoff double in the corner but just barely missed another circus catch on a Wang Po-jung drive that went for a one-out double. The wind played havoc with a two-out pop fly and first baseman Brandon Laird was charged with an error when it fell and the tying run scored.
PL saves leader Naoya Masuda (3-6) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the win after Ogino’s heroics.
At Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, the third-place Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles locked up the PL’s final playoff spot with an 8-1 win over the fourth-place Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, eliminating the four-time defending Japan Series champions from the postseason.
At Tokyo Dome, Yoshihiro Maru homered twice, doubled twice, walked, scored three runs and drove in four as the Yomiuri Giants secured a third-place finish in the Central League in an 11-1 win over the CL-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows.
At Mazda Stadium, Masato Morishita’s only walk of the game, on a borderline 3-2 pitch with two outs in the eighth inning, helped the second-place Hanshin Tigers earn a 1-1 tie, preventing Yakult from lowering its magic number to clinch the pennant to two.
At Yokohama Stadium, Katsuki Azuma (1-2) allowed one hit over eight innings as the Yokohama DeNA BayStars beat the Chunichi Dragons for the second straight day, 5-0, in a battle between the CL’s worst two teams.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.