Shohei Ohtani has been named as a finalist for two Players Choice Awards, including the top prize, presented by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star is one of three nominees for Player of the Year, along with Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

He is also one of the three candidates for the American League Outstanding Player Award, with joint home run champions Guerrero Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.

Each prize is determined by a secret ballot of players. Winners in all categories will be announced next Thursday, with Ohtani a strong chance to add to the Baseball Digest/eBay MLB Player of the Year award he won earlier this month.

As a pitcher, the right-hander went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. As a designated hitter, Ohtani hit 46 home runs, the third-most in the majors, had 100 RBIs and 103 runs scored.

He became the only player in history with at least 45 home runs, eight triples, 25 doubles and 25 stolen bases in one season.

Guerrero Jr. and Perez edged out Ohtani in a thrilling home run race after launching 48 homers each.

