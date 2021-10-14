Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn’t lost a set heading into the fourth round, but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov en route to a stunning early exit.

World No. 2 Medvedev did not take a break after his emotional triumph at the U.S. Open and said his busy schedule may have finally caught up to him.

“I did feel exhausted in this tournament,” said Medvedev, who is hoping to eventually overtake Novak Djokovic as world No. 1. “Now I can say it. I couldn’t say it before my matches. There are a few physical things that have come up.”

Medvedev won the first set, was up 4-1 in the second and appeared to be cruising to another easy victory when the wheels came off.

Medvedev had no answers for the way Dimitrov was playing and predicted the Bulgarian would likely go on to capture the title.

“If he plays like this, like the way he played me from 4-1, then he is going to win the tournament,” Medvedev said. “He played the second half of the match better than anyone did against me at the U.S. Open. It is not like I gave him the match.”

The match turned in the sixth game of the second set, when Dimitrov broke Medvedev’s serve for the second time in the set to cut the Russian’s lead to 4-2.

Dimitrov held serve in the next game and then broke Medvedev twice more to take the set and set the tone for a dominating performance in the third.

The Bulgarian closed out the match on the first match point when Medvedev blasted a forehand long.

“Everything came through. That’s great,” said Dimitrov.

Dimitrov will face Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who rolled over Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-3 earlier on Wednesday, in the quarterfinals.