Gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics world championships scheduled in October in Kitakyushu will allow domestic spectators at venues, their organizers decided Monday.

They said a meeting was held with the International Gymnastics Federation, the local government and specialists on whether to host the events before making the decision, citing an improving state of COVID-19 infection cases.

Organizers will decide on details such as the maximum number of spectators and where tickets will be sold in light of future government policies. A further meeting will be held to discuss the staging plan in case the infection situation deteriorates, they said.

The gymnastics world championships will be held Oct. 18-24 at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, followed by that of rhythmic gymnastics from Oct. 27-31 scheduled at West Japan Exhibition Center Annex in the same city.