    Naohide Yamaguchi of Japan reacts after winning gold and setting a world record at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Swimmer Naohide Yamaguchi won gold in the the men’s SB14 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday to give the host nation a second Paralympic title in the pool.

Yamaguchi improved on his own world record with a time of 1 minute, 3.77 seconds to beat Australian Jake Michel by 0.51 seconds. Scott Quin of Britain won bronze.

Yamaguchi is a world champion in the event. This is the 20-year-old’s first gold at the Paralympic Games.

