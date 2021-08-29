Swimmer Naohide Yamaguchi won gold in the the men’s SB14 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday to give the host nation a second Paralympic title in the pool.
Yamaguchi improved on his own world record with a time of 1 minute, 3.77 seconds to beat Australian Jake Michel by 0.51 seconds. Scott Quin of Britain won bronze.
Yamaguchi is a world champion in the event. This is the 20-year-old’s first gold at the Paralympic Games.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.