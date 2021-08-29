Swimmer Naohide Yamaguchi won gold in the the men’s SB14 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday to give the host nation a second Paralympic title in the pool.

Yamaguchi improved on his own world record with a time of 1 minute, 3.77 seconds to beat Australian Jake Michel by 0.51 seconds. Scott Quin of Britain won bronze.

Yamaguchi is a world champion in the event. This is the 20-year-old’s first gold at the Paralympic Games.