The clock struck midnight on Japan’s Cinderella run to the women’s basketball final at the Tokyo Olympics.

That’s what tends to happen when teams go looking for fairy-tale endings against the United States women’s basketball team.

Brittney Griner was a dominant force for the U.S., scoring 30 points to help the Americans capture their seventh straight gold medal with a 90-75 win over Japan at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday.

The United States reaffirmed its place as the dominant nation in the sport with its 55th consecutive victory in Olympic competition.

The United States won three basketball medals during the Olympics. The U.S. men’s team, many of whom were in attendance on Sunday, won the gold medal on Saturday and the U.S. women’s 3×3 team also won gold.

Japan’s consolation prize was a silver medal, its best-ever Olympic performance.

Japanese players clap after the women’s basketball final on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. | AFP-JIJI

Rather than wallowing in defeat, the Japanese players chose to instead celebrate their run to the final. There were smiles instead of tears as they high-fived, hugged and posed for photos on the court.

Japan kept the game competitive in the teams’ first meeting, an 86-69 U.S. win during the preliminary round. The Akatsuki Five bounced back from that loss by blowing out Nigeria and then beating Belgium on a late 3-pointer in the quarterfinals. An 87-71 win over France in the semifinals set up a second chance against the Americans.

The U.S. was ready for Japan this time, dominating the gold medal contest from start to finish.

A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds as she helped bring home a gold medal on her birthday. Breanna Stewart posted a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Japan captain Maki Takada led her team with 17 points and sharp-shooting Nako Motohashi scored 16 while making four of her five 3-point attempts..

Rui Machida, who set an Olympic record with 18 assists against France, only had six in the gold medal game and scored eight points.

American A’ja Wilson goes to the basket past Japan’s Moeko Nagaoka in the gold medal game on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. | AFP-JIJI