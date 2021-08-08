  • American A'ja Wilson goes to the basket past Japan's Moeko Nagaoka in the gold medal game on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. | AFP-JIJI
Japan’s thrilling run to the gold medal game in women’s basketball ended one victory short of the ultimate prize, with a powerhouse U.S. squad proving to be too much in a 90-75 final.

