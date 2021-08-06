Slovenia’s Janja Ganbret took the women’s title in the debut Olympic sport climbing competition after dominant performances in the bouldering and lead competitions, edging out Japan’s Miho Nonaka who took silver and Akiyo Noguchi with bronze.

In the speed climbing section of the competition, Aleksandra Miroslaw set a new world record in women’s speed climbing with a time of 6.84 seconds to place first. Nonaka and Noguchi placed third and fourth, respectively, giving each other a big hug after competing against each other in the third/fourth place run off.

The athletes faced a fiendishly challenging bouldering section that was arguably too difficult. While in the men’s finals Thursday six climbers managed to reach the top of at least one of the three bouldering routes, in the women’s only one climber managed to top any of them: Garnbret, a six time world champion, who topped out on two of the three routes to comfortably win the discipline.

Entering the lead climbing section of the night, Garnbret led the pack on a score of 5.00, followed by Miroslaw on 8.00 and Nonaka on 9.00, with the rest of the climbers close behind. EDM and techno blasted out of the speakers at Aomi Urban Sports Park as the athletes climbed, urging them to the top.

Ganbret took first place in the lead, giving her gold with a total score of 5.00. Nonaka finished fifth in the lead for a final score of 45.00 and Noguchi finished fourth in the lead for a final score of 64.00.

For 32-year-old Noguchi, her lead climb doubled as the last of her 16-year competitive career. She is set to retire after Tokyo 2020 having won 21 Boulder World Cup gold medals.

Athletes faced 30 degree temperatures and 69% humidity at the venue.