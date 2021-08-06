Mexico dominated Japan in the men’s soccer bronze-medal game on Friday night, ending the host nation’s hope of a first Olympic medal in 53 years with a 3-1 win at Saitama Stadium.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side had already beaten Mexico in their second group game with an early two-goal assault, but this this time it was Mexico breaking a scoreless deadlock in the 13th minute, courtesy of a Sebastian Cordova penalty sent left as Japan goalkeeper Kosei Tani dived in the opposite direction.

Cordova earned the penalty after he was fouled from behind by midfielder Wataru Endo at the top of the area, close enough to the line to inspire a VAR review that eventually upheld referee Bamlaku Weyesa’s initial call.

Japan — seemingly unaware that the game had kicked off at 6 p.m. rather than its initially scheduled start of 8 p.m. — struggled to wake up against a confident Mexican attack.

Jaime Lozano’s squad easily created space it couldn’t find when the two teams first met last month and doubled its lead to 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Pumas defender Johan Vasquez headed in Cordova’s free kick past Tani.

The halftime break allowed Japan to reorganize somewhat, with Reo Hatate replacing Yuki Soma to start the second half. But despite some promising runs on goal, Mexico was by far the sharper of the two sides, scoring its third goal off a 58th-minute Cordoba corner kick duly heated in by Alexis Vega.

Substitute midfielder Kaoru Mitoma, who is reportedly bound for the Premier League’s Brighton this summer on a full transfer from Kawasaki Frontale, spared Japan the embarrassment of a shutout when he slipped through the Mexican back line before steering his attempt past veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the 78th minute.

But Japan, still clearly fatigued from its extra-time defeat to Spain in Tuesday night’s semifinal at the same venue, never seemed to have the heart it showed in the group stage, where it also downed South Africa and France.

Originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff, the match was moved to 6 p.m. so as not to clash with the women’s final, which on Thursday was moved from a controversial 11 a.m. kickoff at Tokyo’s National Stadium to 9 p.m. at International Stadium Yokohama.

Despite high temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius outside Saitama Stadium, the sun retreated behind clouds in time for the new start time, with a steady breeze providing relief to both sides.

Japan’s only medal in Olympic men’s soccer came at the 1968 Games in Mexico City, when the country defeated the host nation for bronze.