Tetsuto Yamada did it to South Korea again.

Yamada hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the bottom of the eighth and closer Ryoji Kuribayashi held the Koreans down in the top of the ninth as Japan moved to within one win of its first Olympic gold medal in baseball with a 5-2 victory over South Korea in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory sends Japan into the gold medal game, which will be played on Saturday in Yokohama.

South Korea will face the United States in a semifinal on Thursday. The winner of that game will meet Japan in the final, and the loser will face the Dominican Republic for the bronze medal.

The game was the latest in the long rivalry between Japan and South Korea. They last met in the final of the Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in 2019. Yamada hit a three-run home run in the second inning of that game, which Japan won 5-3.

He nearly homered against the Koreans this time as well.

Left-handed hitting Munetaka Murakami, Yamada’s teammate with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, was walked intentionally with two outs and a runner on first to set up a righty-righty matchup between Takuya Kai and South Korean pitcher Go Woosuk. Kai got ahead 3-0 in the count and took a strike before drawing a walk.

That brought Yamada to the plate with the bases loaded. He swung at the first pitch, hitting a fastball high off the wall — and very nearly over it — that cleared the bases to put Japan ahead 5-2.

Kuribayashi, who is in his rookie year with the Hiroshima Carp in NPB, got the final three outs in the ninth to punch Japan’s ticket to the final.

Hiromi Ito, another NPB rookie, earned the win in relief after throwing two scoreless innings.