Sena Irie of Japan won gold in the women's boxing featherweight division, beating the 2019 world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines on Tuesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Irie, a native of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, is the first athlete from the sparsely populated prefecture to win an Olympic medal.
Irie is also the first female Japanese boxer to win Olympic gold.
