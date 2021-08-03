Sena Irie of Japan won gold in the women's boxing featherweight division, beating the 2019 world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines on Tuesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Irie, a native of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, is the first athlete from the sparsely populated prefecture to win an Olympic medal.

Irie is also the first female Japanese boxer to win Olympic gold.

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Sena Irie of Japan in the Olympic final of the women’s featherweight division. | REUTERS Japan’s Sena Irie and the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio embrace after their gold medal bout. | AFP-JIJI