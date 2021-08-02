Japanese wrestler Kenichiro Fumita earned a silver medal after losing to Cuban Luis Orta Sanchez in the men’s Greco-Roman 60-kilogram final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The 25-year-old Fumita was bidding to become the first Japanese Greco-Roman wrestler to win Olympic gold since Atsuji Miyahara achieved the feat in the men’s 52-kg category at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, but Orta Sanchez beat the 2019 world champion 5-1.

Even with Fumita’s defeat, Japan extended a streak of 17 consecutive tournaments of winning Olympic medals in men’s wrestling, including freestyle, dating back to the 1952 Helsinki Games, but excluding the 1980 Moscow Olympics which were boycotted by Japan and other nations.

Japan also secured a spot on the podium in a third straight Olympic Greco-Roman tournament, following Shinobu Ota, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics 59-kg silver medalist, and Ryutaro Matsumoto, a bronze medalist at 60 kg at the 2012 London Games.

China’s Walihan Sailike and Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the bronze medals.

Cuba’s Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez is declared the winner of his 61-kg Greco-Roman wresting final. | REUTERS