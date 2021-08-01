Japan’s Kazuma Kaya claimed bronze in the men’s gymnastics pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, collecting his second medal of the Games.
Kaya, who helped Japan claim silver in the men’s team event on Monday, finished behind Britain’s Max Whitlock and Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Defending champion Whitlock earned 15.583 points, beating Lee by 0.183 point. Kaya, making his Olympic debut, earned 14.900 in the eight-man field.
Japan’s Kohei Kameyama was fifth with 14.600.
