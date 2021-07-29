  • Japan's Mima Ito reacts after defeating Singapore's Yu Mengyu in the Olympic bronze medal match on Thursday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report

Japan’s table tennis star Mima Ito added to her medal haul at the Tokyo Games on Thursday with a bronze in women’s singles to go with the gold she won earlier this week in mixed doubles.

Ito topped Singapore’s Yu Mengyu in the bronze medal match.

