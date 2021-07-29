  • Japan's Aaron Wolf celebrates winning the judo men's under-100 kg gold medal bout on Thursday at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Aaron Wolf celebrates winning the judo men's under-100 kg gold medal bout on Thursday at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan | AFP-JIJI

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

Japan’s Shori Hamada kept the country’s gold medal streak alive at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan on Thursday and Aaron Wolf added to Japan’s growing haul in the sport with a gold medal of his own.

Hamada won the gold medal in the women’s under-78 kg category, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final with a quick ippon victory.

Wolf won the men’s under-100 kg class, powering past South Korea’s Cho Gunham in a golden score bout.

Japan now has eight gold medals in judo since the start of the Tokyo Games.

France's Madeleine Malonga (white) and Japan's Shori Hamada compete in the judo women's under-78 kg gold-medal bout at Nippon Budokan on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
France’s Madeleine Malonga (white) and Japan’s Shori Hamada compete in the judo women’s under-78 kg gold-medal bout at Nippon Budokan on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
France's Madeleine Malonga reacts after losing to Japan's Shori Hamada on Thursday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI
France’s Madeleine Malonga reacts after losing to Japan’s Shori Hamada on Thursday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,