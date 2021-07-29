Japan’s Shori Hamada kept the country’s gold medal streak alive at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan on Thursday and Aaron Wolf added to Japan’s growing haul in the sport with a gold medal of his own.

Hamada won the gold medal in the women’s under-78 kg category, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final with a quick ippon victory.

Wolf won the men’s under-100 kg class, powering past South Korea’s Cho Gunham in a golden score bout.

Japan now has eight gold medals in judo since the start of the Tokyo Games.

France’s Madeleine Malonga (white) and Japan’s Shori Hamada compete in the judo women’s under-78 kg gold-medal bout at Nippon Budokan on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI France’s Madeleine Malonga reacts after losing to Japan’s Shori Hamada on Thursday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI