Tomoru Honda added to Japan’s medal haul at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday morning in the pool, claiming a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter butterfly.

Hungarian Kristof Milak won the gold by a wide margin, clocking an Olympic record time of 1 minute, 51.25 seconds.

Honda had the slowest qualifying time of the eight swimmers in the final. The 19-year-old gave Japan a place on the podium in the absence of star Daiya Seto, who, in a surprise result, failed to qualify for the final.

Honda, 19, was in third place heading down the stretch and was able to make a late surge to push past Italy’s Federico Burdisso, who took bronze.

Honda finished in 1:53.73 and Burdisso touched the wall in 1:54.45

Australian Ariarne Titmus made another statement just before the men entered the pool, speeding to gold in the women’s 200 freestyle. Titmus set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:53.50.

She easily won her second showdown against American Kaite Ledecky, who finished fifth.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong was second ahead of Canadian Penny Oleksiak, who earned bronze.