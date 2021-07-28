Yui Ohashi and Alex Walsh were almost stroke for stroke with half a length of the pool to go. At the other end, dangling in front of them like a carrot on a stick, was an Olympic gold medal. All they had to do was hold off the other woman.

Ohashi and Walsh were virtually neck and neck until the very end, when Ohashi produced one last kick to push herself to the wall first to claim her second gold medal of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday at Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Ohashi won a thrilling duel that played out like a heavyweight fight to add the women’s 200-meter individual medley Olympic title to the gold medal she won in the 400 IM on Sunday.

Ohashi, who qualified fifth for the final, finished in 2 minutes, 08.52 seconds, just ahead of Walsh of the U.S., who took silver in 2:08.65. Kate Douglass, another American, was the bronze medalist with a time of 2:09.04.

Japan finished with two medals on the fourth day of swimming finals.

Earlier, Tomoru Honda set the stage for Ohashi with a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter butterfly final.

Hungarian Kristof Milak won the gold by a wide margin, clocking an Olympic record time of 1 minute, 51.25 seconds.

Honda was in third place heading down the stretch and was able to make a late surge to push past Federico Burdisso, who took bronze.

Honda finished in 1:53.73 and Burdisso touched the wall in 1:54.45

Australian Ariarne Titmus made another statement just before the men entered the pool, speeding to gold in the women’s 200 freestyle. Titmus set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:53.50.

She easily won her second showdown against American Kaite Ledecky, who finished fifth.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong was second ahead of Canadian Penny Oleksiak, who earned bronze.