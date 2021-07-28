Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won the men’s gymnastics all-around gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday night.
China’s Xiao Ruoteng won the silver medal while Russian Nikita Nagornyy won bronze.
The win by Hashimoto, 19, ensures that the men’s Olympic all-around title stays with Japan despite the absence of two-time defending champion Kohei Uchimura from this year’s contest.
Uchimura opted to focus on single events at this year’s Games but failed to advance beyond the qualification stage.
