Taiwan golfer C.T. Pan has found an ingenious way around the “no-family” rule at the spectator-free Tokyo Olympics — he employs his wife as his caddie.

Pan, who has enjoyed one win on the U.S. PGA Tour in 2019, said Wednesday his wife, Michelle Lin, could be key to any podium finish when the men’s event starts at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Prefecture on Thursday.

“Since this is the biggest event in my life, and for the whole world, I needed to bring out my best. She’s my best caddie,” said the 29-year-old Pan, who tied for 30th in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

“She wanted to be with me. Most importantly, we’ve got a great record together,” said Pan, who finished joint runner-up at the 2018 Wyndham Championship with Michelle on the bag.

“She knows me very well, she’s caddied before and knows my bad habits. She can say the right thing at the right time. She’ll help more on the mental side which I think will make me happy.”

The pair are staying with the Taiwan team in the athletes’ village and were part of the celebrations Tuesday when Kuo Hsing-chun won the island’s first gold in women’s 59-kg weightlifting.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to stay with the best athletes in the world,” Lin said.

“It’s an honor and I thank C.T. for giving me this chance. The Olympics is very special and to be able to see my husband competing at this level, it makes me very proud of him,” added Michelle, casting her husband a loving look.

He laughed: “Do you want me to propose again?”

