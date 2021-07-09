Leandro Damiao netted a hat trick as Kawasaki Frontale reached the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League on Thursday, beating Daegu FC of South Korea 3-1 for their fifth straight win to confirm their top spot in Group I.

Damiao made it 2-1 in the 64th minute after being set up by Yasuto Wakizaka for the Brazilian to slot home from inside the area, and the forward’s first-time effort flew high into the net in the 87th minute after Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaoru Mitoma skipped past two defenders and cut back.

Mitoma’s low effort came off the post before Damiao headed in the rebound for his first of three goals in the 34th minute at Milliy Stadium in Tashkent.

Edgar scored Daegu’s only goal on the volley in the 43rd minute.