Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the ongoing Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour announced Friday.

Matsuyama, 29, pulled out of the tournament prior to the start of its second round.

“It’s disappointing,” Matsuyama said through the PGA Tour. “I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”

A PGA Tour spokesperson declined to comment on whether Matsuyama has COVID-19 symptoms.

Matsuyama made headlines in April by winning the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, to become the first Japanese man to claim a major title.

He is qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which will open on July 23. The Olympic golf tournament for men is slated for July 29-Aug. 1.