Nagoya Grampus eased past Thailand’s Ratchaburi FC 3-0 in the Asian Champions League on Thursday, maintaining their perfect record in Group G with a fourth straight win without conceding a goal.

All the goals came in the second half, with Mateus volleying into the bottom corner in the 50th minute before close-range efforts from Yoichiro Kakitani in the 73rd and Ryogo Yamasaki six minutes later sealed it at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, were held to a late 1-1 draw against Chiangrai United, also of Thailand, in Group H, dropping to second with one win and two draws after three games.

Leandro Pereira slid home the opener two minutes after the break but a 94th-minute goal from Brazilian striker Bill following an error from defender Kim Young Gwon cost Gamba the points at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.