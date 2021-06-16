Hiroshima Carp rookie Koki Ugusa’s two-run home run snapped an eighth-inning tie in a 5-3 interleague win over the Pacific League’s Saitama Seibu Lions on Tuesday, snapping two long losing streaks.

The win at Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium ended an eight-game losing streak for the Carp and guaranteed that the CL would win more interleague games than the rival PL for the first time since 2009 and the second time since interleague play began in 2005.

Fellow rookie Kota Hayashi kept the Carp’s eighth inning alive by reaching base for the fourth time with a two-out single off Reed Garrett (1-3) before Ugusa hit his second homer of the season.

A third rookie, closer Ryoji Kuribayashi, struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 12th save.

Carp ace Daichi Osera allowed three runs, as the Lions responded to each of Hiroshima’s first three runs with one of their own. Seiji Kawagoe tied it 2-2 in the fifth with his second home run, and Hotaka Yamakawa made it 3-3 for the Lions in the seventh with his 10th homer of the season.