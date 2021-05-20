Shohei Ohtani lasted less than five innings on the mound and did not factor in the result Wednesday as the Los Angeles Angels fell 3-2 against the Cleveland Indians.

Making his sixth start of the season, Ohtani (1-0) struck out five and allowed two runs on five hits — including a home run — over 4⅔ innings at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. He also walked two.

The two-way star went 1-for-3 at the plate but was unable to add to his MLB-leading 14 home runs after hitting long bombs in each of his three previous games.

Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (6-1) got the win after a seven-inning start in which he struck out eight while holding the Angels to two runs on four hits.

Manager Joe Maddon tapped lefty Tony Watson to replace Ohtani with the game tied at 2-2 in the fifth after the right-hander walked Cesar Hernandez on five pitches. Ohtani had surrendered a leadoff home run to Jake Bauers and a single to Amed Rosario before getting Austin Hedges to ground into a double play.

Ohtani switched to right field upon his exit from the mound, as Maddon looked to keep him in the batting lineup.

Cleveland took the lead in the opening frame when Franmil Reyes brought home Jose Ramirez on a double. The Angels tied it up in the third when Jose Iglesias scored David Fletcher with a double. Los Angeles then went ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a Jared Walsh solo home run.

Ohtani extended his hitting streak to six games with a rare bunt single in the sixth, but was tagged out attempting to steal second with Anthony Rendon at the plate.

Watson (2-2) took the loss for surrendering the decisive run in the sixth, with Josh Naylor singling to score Ramirez after he had stolen third.