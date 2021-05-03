Japan midfielder Kento Hashimoto found the net for Rostov on Sunday, scoring the team’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Tambov in the Russian Premier League.

The 27-year-old took his season tally to six goals with the 78th-minute strike at Rostov Arena.

With the hosts hitting on the counterattack, Hashimoto half-volleyed home from the middle of the area after Tambov keeper Rodion Syamuk parried a shot by substitute Kirill Folmer.

Winger Dmitry Poloz opened the scoring in the 70th minute for Rostov, which is ninth in the standings after 28 matches.

Hashimoto is playing his first season in Russia after moving from J. League first-division side FC Tokyo last July.