WASHINGTON – Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points in the NBA on Friday as the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 113-102.
Watanabe went 7-for-11 from the floor, sinking two of his four three-pointers, while sinking all five of his free throws and claiming six rebounds and getting one steal during his 26 minutes on the court in Toronto’s home game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Raptors improved to 23-34 for the season.
Elsewhere, compatriot Rui Hachimura chipped in with six points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals as the Washington Wizards edged the New Orleans Pelicans 117-115 at home in overtime.
Hachimura started and played 44 minutes as his team won its third straight game to improve to 22-33.
