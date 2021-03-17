Miyabi Onitsuka finished third in the women’s snowboard big air Tuesday on the final day of the International Ski Federation Snowboard and Freeski World Championships in Aspen, Colorado.

Onitsuka, a slopestyle world champion in 2015 and a slopestyle bronze medalist at the 2017 worlds, is the first Japanese, male or female, to claim a world championships podium finish in the big air event.

Canada swept the snowboard big air titles as Laurie Blouin earned the women’s gold and Mark McMorris won the men’s gold. In big air, riders have three runs, and their best two scores for different tricks are added together for a final score.

In the women’s final, Blouin was awarded 177.75 points for two different double cork 1080s, edging Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand by one point. Onitsuka took bronze with a score of 174.75.