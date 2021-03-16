Yokozuna Hakuho withdrew from the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday due to concerns about his previously injured right knee.

The 36-year-old yokozuna has a perfect 2-0 record after winning his first two bouts of the 15-day tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, but will forfeit his scheduled match on Day 3 against No. 1 maegashira Onosho.

Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, will have missed all or part of five consecutive grand tournaments.

With fellow Mongolian-born yokozuna Kakuryu having already pulled out before opening day, the March tournament will proceed without a grand champion competing.

Both yokozuna have been cautioned by the Japan Sumo Association over their repeated absences.

Following endoscopic surgery on his right knee last August, Hakuho had planned to return at the New Year tournament, but was forced to sit out due to a positive coronavirus test.

He has not completed a grand tournament since last March, when he won the Emperor’s Cup with a 13-2 record.