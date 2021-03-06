Geneva – Kei Nishikori exited in the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Friday, losing a tight two-setter against Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4).
World No. 45 Nishikori, who missed most of the 2020 season following major elbow surgery, blamed a lack of concentration for his loss of two tiebreakers against the 26th-ranked Coric.
“I’m disappointed because I had the chance to win (but) I made a lot of mistakes,” Nishikori said. “I tensed up because I started thinking too much about wanting to win.”
The former world No. 4 is trying to work his way back to the top 10 following the elbow operation in late 2019. A positive coronavirus test delayed his return to the tour last August before a shoulder injury suffered at the French Open last October sidelined him for the rest of the year.
His opening-round match in Rotterdam, a straight-sets win over Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, was his first ATP Tour victory in five months.
The 31-year-old won his next match against Australian Alex de Minaur to advance to the quarterfinals.
“There were ups and downs, but I gained a lot of confidence this week,” Nishikori said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.