  • Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka competes during X Games Aspen on Sunday in Aspen, Colorado. | KYODO
    Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka competes during X Games Aspen on Sunday in Aspen, Colorado. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Los Angeles – Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka outdueled two-time defending gold medalist Scotty James for his first X Games Aspen gold medal on Sunday night in the men’s snowboard superpipe contest in Aspen, Colorado.

The 19-year-old had finished runner-up to James, Australia’s snowboarding wonder boy, the past two years at X Games Aspen but came through with a massive third run to jump from third to first.

X Games rookie Ruka Hirano, 18, took bronze.

American Shaun White withdrew citing a knee injury from what was supposed to be his return to the Winter X Games. The three-time Olympic champion and 23-time X Games medalist has not competed since the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In the women’s snowboard big air, Miyabi Onitsuka had a big cab 12 on her first jump of the day for a 47, the highest single trick score in the competition, but she finished second.

Jamie Anderson of the United States won her second gold of this year’s X Games. New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott placed third.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,