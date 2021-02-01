Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka outdueled two-time defending gold medalist Scotty James for his first X Games Aspen gold medal on Sunday night in the men’s snowboard superpipe contest in Aspen, Colorado.

The 19-year-old had finished runner-up to James, Australia’s snowboarding wonder boy, the past two years at X Games Aspen but came through with a massive third run to jump from third to first.

X Games rookie Ruka Hirano, 18, took bronze.

American Shaun White withdrew citing a knee injury from what was supposed to be his return to the Winter X Games. The three-time Olympic champion and 23-time X Games medalist has not competed since the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In the women’s snowboard big air, Miyabi Onitsuka had a big cab 12 on her first jump of the day for a 47, the highest single trick score in the competition, but she finished second.

Jamie Anderson of the United States won her second gold of this year’s X Games. New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott placed third.