Injury-hit yokozuna Kakuryu’s career in the sumo ring inched closer to the precipice Friday, when his stablemaster said he will miss the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

The Mongolian-born grand champion’s withdrawal from the meet starting Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan means he will have pulled out hurt from four straight grand tournaments. In November, he received a stern warning from the Japan Sumo Association over his absences from the ring.

Kakuryu has already missed all or part of 17 of the 39 tournaments since his promotion to sumo’s highest rank.

The 15-day grand tournaments are held every two months from January to November. Like fellow yokozuna Hakuho, who was also warned, Kakuryu missed part of the July grand tournament, and all of the last two.

A six-time Emperor’s Cup winner, Kakuryu has long been dealing with elbow and lower back pain and has not fought since the second day of the July meet. The 35-year-old was eager to make his return this month but this setback casts further doubt over his future in the ancient sport.

The two yokozuna received the harshest admonition the JSA’s Yokozuna Deliberation Council can make short of recommending a wrestler retire.

Hakuho, who has won a record 44 championships, has not fought since he withdrew on the 13th day of the July meet after winning 10 of his first 12 bouts. He too will miss the New Year tourney after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.