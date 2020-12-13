Struggling J. League first-division side Shimizu S-Pulse is set to ink Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda on a loan deal from Portuguese top-flight club Portimonense, S-Pulse sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, an official announcement of a one-year loan will be made after the 31-year-old Gonda undergoes a medical.

Shimizu is currently 17th in the 18-team J1 with 67 goals conceded, eight more than any other team in the league this season.

Gonda, who is in Japan training in the Kanto region, moved to Portimonense in 2019 after stints with FC Tokyo and Sagan Tosu in the J. League as well as Austrian side SV Horn.

In an international friendly against Panama last month, he equaled Seigo Narasaki's Japan record for the longest streak without conceding an international goal at seven matches.