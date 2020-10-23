Unbeaten Junto Nakatani will face hard-hitting Filipino boxer Giemel Magramo for the vacant WBO flyweight title next month, organizers said Friday.

After facing several postponements due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said the bout will take place Nov. 6 at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old Nakatani, a southpaw who holds a 20-0 record with 15 knockouts, will get his first crack at a world title when he takes on the 26-year-old Magramo, who has won 24 of 25 bouts, including 20 knockouts.

The matchup, meant to fill the void left behind when former champion Kosei Tanaka moved up in weight, was first scheduled for April.