Winger Takumi Minamino scored two goals and set up another Thursday as Liverpool comfortably dispatched Lincoln City 7-2 to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and set up a clash with Arsenal next week — the second between the two teams in three days after they face off in the Premier League on Monday.

Minamino doubled his side’s lead to 2-0 in the 18th minute at the LNER Stadium in Lincoln and scored his second just 18 seconds after the restart by poking the ball into an open net after Harvey Elliott’s attempt was blocked.

Curtis Jones also bagged a brace while Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Divock Origi added their names to the scoresheet. The last goal came in the 89th minute when Minamino broke from his own half to slot a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Origi who steered the ball home.

“Everybody used the opportunity tonight to show up, that’s very important,” said Klopp.

“Who shows the desire we saw tonight, who shows the attitude we saw tonight, who shows so many things that I like and we want to see when a Liverpool team shows up, then there’s a big chance you’ll get a lot of games during the season.”

Minamino scored his first goal for Liverpool on Aug. 29, when Arsenal lifted the Community Shield after defeating the Premier League champion on penalties.

The 25-year-old officially joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg on Jan. 1.