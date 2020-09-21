Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 car claimed its third consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans title on Sunday after negotiating a “rollercoaster” 88th edition of the motorsport classic.

Kazuki Nakajima, who shared the driving duties with Switzerland’s Sebastien Buemi and New Zealander Brendon Hartley, took the checkered flag precisely one day, 387 laps and 36 pit stops after setting off from the third spot on the grid at the famed endurance race’s La Sarthe circuit.

“Our race was a real rollercoaster, but everyone did a fantastic job and sometimes it seems we have a bit more luck than the other guys,” said Nakajima, who was referring to Toyota’s other entry.

The No. 7 Toyota, driven by Briton Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Argentine Jose-Maria Lopez, started from pole position and was in good shape midway through the race. But the car encountered an engine problem during the night and a 30-minute stop proved costly.

The car eventually finished third behind the Rebellion of American Gustavo Menezes, Frenchman Norman Nato and Ayrton Senna’s nephew Bruno.

Rebellion, a private team, put up a good fight but was unable to match the power of the No. 8 Toyota and finished five laps behind the winning car.

The race was first held in 1923. A total of 252,500 spectators attended in 2019, but there were none this year when the race started three months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We miss the fans,” Hartley said. “I look forward to seeing all the fans again.”

Hartley, a winner with Porche in 2017 was a new addition to the winning team. He stepped in as a replacement for Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One champion who was part of wins in 2018 and 2019. He skipped the bid for a hat trick in order to focus on his return to F1 next season.

“It’s been a steep learning curve coming in and replacing Fernando and these two guys have really helped me getting (up) to speed with this very complicated and fast racecar,” Hartley said.

Toyota claimed the title, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“We had lots of problems after the start, with especially a puncture, and at one stage we were saying we’d have to change parts,” Buemi said. “We lost two laps and at that stage thought we couldn’t win. Then a few laps later, luck began to turn in our favor and we found ourselves in the lead and winning by five laps.

“It’s proof, once again, that in the 24 Hours things can change right up to the finish.”

No one knows that more than Kobayashi.

The Japanese driver looked set to win last year before a puncture with an hour to go gifted victory to his teammates. This time it was a faulty engine that ruined his chances of finally winning after three second-place finishes.

He made his frustration clear as he climbed out of his car in the pits.

“It’s always difficult to win Le Mans but we weren’t expecting to have this sort of problem,” he said.